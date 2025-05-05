Construction At Devonshire Mall Continues
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday May 5th, 2025, 1:22pm
Work on the former Sears site at Devonshire Mall continues.
Demotion work on the former Sears was completed at the end of last year, and work is ongoing for the new Sport Chek and Mark’s, which will be relocated to the newly redeveloped site. A new north entrance will also be built.
Both stores are expected to open by the end of the year.
