Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Construction At Devonshire Mall Continues

Monday May 5th, 2025, 1:22pm

Business
0
0

Work on the former Sears site at Devonshire Mall continues.

Demotion work on the former Sears was completed at the end of last year, and work is ongoing for the new Sport Chek and Mark’s, which will be relocated to the newly redeveloped site. A new north entrance will also be built.

Both stores are expected to open by the end of the year.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message