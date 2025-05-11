Construction Alert: Eastlawn Avenue Road Closure
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday May 11th, 2025, 2:36pm
Eastlawn Avenue will be closed for milling and paving work from Riverside Drive East to Wyandotte Street East starting Monday.
The work will last until until Thursday, May 15, 2025.
