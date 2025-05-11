Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Construction Alert: Eastlawn Avenue Road Closure

Sunday May 11th, 2025, 2:36pm

Construction
0
0

 

Eastlawn Avenue will be closed for milling and paving work from Riverside Drive East to Wyandotte Street East starting Monday.

The work will last until  until Thursday, May 15, 2025.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message