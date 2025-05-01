City’s Annual Plant Sale This Saturday

City’s Annual Plant Sale This Saturday

The 28th Annual Paul Martin Garden Perennial Plant Sale is set for this Saturday, May 3rd, from 8:00am to 2:00pm atthe greenhouse complex at Jackson Park (2449 McDougall Street).

Volunteers from Parks, Recreation & Facilities will be on site to help you choose from more than 100 varieties of perennials, grasses, veggies, shrubs, herbs, and trees to spruce up your space. For your shopping convenience, items can be purchased by cash, credit, or debit.

Every purchase you make will support the historic Paul Martin Gardens, located just outside of historic Willistead Manor and within Willistead Park.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

For a sneak peek visit the plant sale web page.