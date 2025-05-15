City Splash Pads Open For The Season

City of Windsor splash open Friday for the season. They will be open daily (weather permitting) from 8:00am to 8:00pm.

You can beat the heat at the following locations:

AKO Park, 4270 Alice Street, adjacent to Constable John Atkinson Memorial Centre with washrooms open during splash pad open times

Captain John Wilson Splash Pad, 3950 Ducharme Street, washrooms available

Ford City Splash Pad, in Garry Dugal Park, 1247 Drouillard Road, washrooms available

Forest Glade Park, 3265 Forest Glade Drive, washrooms available

Fountainebleau Park, 2960 Rivard Avenue, washrooms available

Fred Thomas Park, at Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte Street East

Jackson Park Splash Pad, 125 Tecumseh Road East, washrooms available

Kimmy Lucier Splash Pad, in Mic Mac Park, washrooms located near the little league baseball fields​

Mic Mac Splash Pad, at Mic Mac Pool, 1125 Prince Road, washrooms available

Realtor Park, 1198 Homedale Boulevard, washrooms available

Wilson Park, 700 McEwan Avenue

All splash pads are available free of charge.