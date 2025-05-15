NEWS >

City Splash Pads Open For The Season

Thursday May 15th, 2025, 2:54pm

City of Windsor splash open Friday for the season. They will be open daily (weather permitting) from 8:00am to 8:00pm.

You can beat the heat at the following locations:

  • AKO Park, 4270 Alice Street, adjacent to Constable John Atkinson Memorial Centre with washrooms open during splash pad open times
  • Captain John Wilson Splash Pad, 3950 Ducharme Street, washrooms available
  • Ford City Splash Pad, in Garry Dugal Park, 1247 Drouillard Road, washrooms available
  • Forest Glade Park, 3265 Forest Glade Drive, washrooms available
  • Fountainebleau Park, 2960 Rivard Avenue, washrooms available
  • Fred Thomas Park, at Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte Street East
  • Jackson Park Splash Pad, 125 Tecumseh Road East, washrooms available
  • Kimmy Lucier Splash Pad, in Mic Mac Park, washrooms located near the little league baseball fields​
  • Mic Mac Splash Pad, at Mic Mac Pool, 1125 Prince Road, washrooms available
  • Realtor Park, 1198 Homedale Boulevard, washrooms available
  • Wilson Park, 700 McEwan Avenue

All splash pads are available free of charge.

