NEWS >

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

City Diamonds Closed Due To Rain

Monday May 5th, 2025, 4:06pm

City News
0
0

Due to this weekend’s rain and more in the forecast, all City of Windsor baseball diamonds are closed on Monday, May 5th, 2025.

All other activities are scheduled to open for the season Saturday, May 10th, 2025

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message