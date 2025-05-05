City Diamonds Closed Due To Rain
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday May 5th, 2025, 4:06pm
Due to this weekend’s rain and more in the forecast, all City of Windsor baseball diamonds are closed on Monday, May 5th, 2025.
All other activities are scheduled to open for the season Saturday, May 10th, 2025
