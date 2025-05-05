Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Celebrating Meat Loaf With Hits From Rocky Horror Picture Show

Monday May 5th, 2025, 10:20am

Entertainment
0
0

It’s a time warp double feature! Get ready for Celebrating Meat Loaf with hits from Rocky Horror Picture Show live on The Colosseum stage on Thursday, August 7th.

Much more than a tribute, the stunning Celebrating Meat Loaf concert is the only authentic reimagining of the legendary Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman songbook performed brilliantly by world-class alumni of Meat Loaf’s official band, The Neverland Express, and American Idol Winner, Caleb Johnson.

Created and produced by Paul Crook, this is the only show officially endorsed by Meat Loaf. The concert serves as a theatrical experience as it travels down memory lane from both Meat Loaf’s own performance and songs, such as “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That),” “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” and “Bat Out of Hell,” as well as those he has written for other superstars.

Additionally, 2025 marks the 50th Anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and this incredible performance has an added second set bonus of the hit songs from the movie, where Meat Loaf starred as luckless delivery driver, Eddie, in the hit film and sang the showstopper, “Hot Patootie, Bless My Soul.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 9th, at 10:0am online. Ticket purchases can be made on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message