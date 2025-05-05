Celebrating Meat Loaf With Hits From Rocky Horror Picture Show

It’s a time warp double feature! Get ready for Celebrating Meat Loaf with hits from Rocky Horror Picture Show live on The Colosseum stage on Thursday, August 7th.

Much more than a tribute, the stunning Celebrating Meat Loaf concert is the only authentic reimagining of the legendary Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman songbook performed brilliantly by world-class alumni of Meat Loaf’s official band, The Neverland Express, and American Idol Winner, Caleb Johnson.

Created and produced by Paul Crook, this is the only show officially endorsed by Meat Loaf. The concert serves as a theatrical experience as it travels down memory lane from both Meat Loaf’s own performance and songs, such as “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That),” “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” and “Bat Out of Hell,” as well as those he has written for other superstars.

Additionally, 2025 marks the 50th Anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and this incredible performance has an added second set bonus of the hit songs from the movie, where Meat Loaf starred as luckless delivery driver, Eddie, in the hit film and sang the showstopper, “Hot Patootie, Bless My Soul.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 9th, at 10:0am online. Ticket purchases can be made on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.