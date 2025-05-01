Celebrate Free Comic Book Day In Downtown Windsor

Free Comic Book Day is this Saturday, May 3rd, 2025 and there will be plenty to do in Downtown Windsor.

This year the Chimczuk Museum, Art Windsor-Essex, the François Baby House, Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union, Windsor Public Library Central Branch, and Rogues Gallery Comics will all be in on the action.

Comic enthusiasts and heroes big and small are welcome, as Rogues Gallery celebrates Free Comic Book Day by teaming up with its neighbours, making this annual event another true community extravaganza.

Visitors on Free Comic Book Day can obtain free comics from Rogues and walk, fly, or teleport to the Chimczuk Museum, Art Windsor-Essex, the François Baby House, Adventure Bay Family Water Park, and Windsor Public Library Central Branch, to pick up additional books. Collect them all while supplies last!

In addition to the free artistic literature and the opportunity to rub shoulders with the defenders of the universe, visitors can also enjoy free admission to the Chimczuk Museum and Art Windsor-Essex (10:00am to 5:00pm) along with superhero activities, custom comic sketches by local artist George Rizok, and balloon animals/magic tricks by Magician Elizabeth Prosser from 12:00pm to 4:00. At Adventure Bay, visitors can enter a draw to win a Family Four Pack of tickets when they pick up a comic.

