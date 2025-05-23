Canada Post Continues To Operate As CUPW Initiates Strike Action With National Overtime Ban

Canada Post says mail service continues for now, but the Canadian Union of Postal Workers has launched a nationwide overtime ban for employee. This is a legal strike action and means that CUPW-represented employees will refuse to work overtime across the company.

As a result, Canada Post will continue operating, but they warn that customers may experience delays.

“It’s unclear how CUPW’s strike action may evolve. At this time, there are no rotating strikes or national work stoppage. The Corporation will keep Canadians and businesses informed if strike activity escalates and there are changes to postal operations,” said a news release.

Earlier this week, the union issued strike notices indicating that it intended to begin strike activity as of Friday, May 23rd at 12:00am, unless the parties reached agreements before then.