Caesars Entertainment Windsor Limited To Continue To Run The Casino

The Ontario government has announced that Caesars Entertainment Windsor Limited will remain as the service provider for the Windsor casino following a competitive procurement process led by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

Caesars Entertainment has been operating the Windsor casino for 17 years and currently employs approximately 1,800 people, making it one of the largest employers in the Windsor-Essex region. The new agreement between OLG and Caesars is expected to be entered into in early 2026 and will conclude OLG’s provincewide modernization initiative, which began in 2012.

“At a time when geopolitical tensions are threatening to disrupt our economy, this new agreement between OLG and Caesars brings stability and peace of mind for thousands of local workers in Windsor,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “Given its strong track record, intimate knowledge of the sector, and long-standing work in the community, our government is confident that Caesars will continue to serve Windsor and the surrounding area well for many years to come.”

Since 2018, Caesars Windsor has contributed over $53,000,000 to the local community through OLG’s Municipality Contribution Agreement. Throughout the years, the funds have helped Windsor invest in local priorities and several economic development initiatives, including road improvements, park enhancements, and recreational facilities.