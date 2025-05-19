NEWS >

Body Of Missing Swimmer Recovered 

Monday May 19th, 2025, 2:17pm

The body of a missing 14-year-old swimmer has been recovered near Sandpoint Beach.

Police say that just after 3:00pm Sunday, two teenagers were swimming just west of the beach when one went under the water and did not resurface. The second teenager flagged down a nearby boater and called for police assistance.

The Windsor Police Marine Unit quickly began a search and enlisted support from the Coast Guard, Canadian Armed Forces, and Ontario Provincial Police.

The search was called off Sunday evening and resumed Monday morning.

Shortly after 12:00pm, the Ontario Provincial Police dive team located and recovered the body of the swimmer. His body was discovered in the area where he was last seen swimming.

