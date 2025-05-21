Armed Suspect Captured With Help Of K9 Officer

A suspect is in custody, and a loaded firearm has been taken off the streets after the Windsor Police Service responded to a weapons call outside an apartment building.

Police say that it was just after 7:00pm on Tuesday that the officers responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue. A man allegedly brandished a firearm and pointed it at an individual who was outside of an apartment building. The suspect and another person then fled on foot eastbound.

With help from K9 officer Link, officers tracked the suspects to the 1600 block of Goyeau Street, where they were both arrested without incident. A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene.

Robert James Cox, 45, has been charged with the following:

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Carrying a concealed weapon

Contravening section 117(H) of the Firearms Act Regulation

The second suspect was released without charges.