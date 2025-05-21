Windsor-Essex

Armed Suspect Captured With Help Of K9 Officer

Wednesday May 21st, 2025, 5:18pm

Crime & Police News
A suspect is in custody, and a loaded firearm has been taken off the streets after the Windsor Police Service responded to a weapons call outside an apartment building.

Police say that it was just after 7:00pm on Tuesday that the officers responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue. A man allegedly brandished a firearm and pointed it at an individual who was outside of an apartment building. The suspect and another person then fled on foot eastbound.

With help from K9 officer Link, officers tracked the suspects to the 1600 block of Goyeau Street, where they were both arrested without incident. A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene.

Robert James Cox, 45, has been charged with the following:

  • Pointing a firearm
  • Possession of a loaded firearm
  • Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence
  • Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Contravening section 117(H) of the Firearms Act Regulation

The second suspect was released without charges.

