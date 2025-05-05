401 Closed After Fatal Motorcycle Collision

One person has lost their life following a motorcycle collision in Chatham-Kent.

OPP said that it happened around 2:00pm on Monday on Highway 401 near Orford Road.

A male was located on scene, transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Elgin County OPP, with the assistance of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and members of the Technical Collision Investigation (TCI), continue to investigate the collision.

Highway 401 westbound lanes at Victoria Road will remain closed temporarily to allow for investigation and for the safety of emergency responders.