2025 Ontario Bike Summit In Windsor This Week With Some Free Events

The Share the Road Cycling Coalition is hosting the 2025 Ontario Bike Summit in Windsor this week, and there are some free community events.

The Bicycle Friendly Communities Workshop, is an interactive session open to the public inviting changemakers, advocates, planners, and residents to join Summit participants from across the province to explore how to create safer, more inclusive cycling infrastructure. The workshop includes an overview of Share the Road’s Bicycle Friendly Communities program, a “Building an Equitable Cycling City” panel discussion featuring local leaders sharing insights and lived experiences that are shaping Windsor’s cycling landscape, and a role-playing workshop to help participants explore the variety of perspectives community members, institutions, and the private sector bring to cycling advocacy in their communities. The event takes place on Tuesday, May 27th, at Windsor Hall, 167 Ferry Street from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

The opening reception takes place at Art Windsor Essex (AWE), where guests, community leaders and summit participants from across the province connect while enjoying light refreshments from Mazaar Lebanese Cuisine, a cash bar by Maiden Lane, and live music from the Borderland Ensemble. Free for local participants on Tuesday, May 27th, Art Windsor Essex from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

For details on what the summit has to over over three days visit www.sharetheroad.ca for more information and detailed programming.