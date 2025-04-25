Things To Do In
Windsor’s First-Ever Punk Rock Flea Market Debuts This Saturday At The Capitol Theatre

Friday April 25th, 2025, 9:00am

Windsor’s first Punk Rock Flea Market is taking over the Gallery at the Capitol Theatre this Saturday, April 26th.

This brand new event will feature 13 local vendors and artists, showcasing an eclectic mix of handmade and sustainably sourced goods, art, and oddities. From woodwork and clothing to handmade jewelry, patches, and punk-inspired crafts, this market is a celebration of community creativity.

“Now more than ever we think it’s important to create spaces for Canadian made goods and support local artists and vendors.” says Mike McCallum, one of the event’s organizers. “The punk scene has always been about DIY, and this market is a tribute to that ethos.”

It runs from 4:00pm to 9:00pm. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.

