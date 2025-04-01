SunnyNow
Windsor Police To Crack Down On Illegal Car Rallies

Tuesday April 1st, 2025, 8:17am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are planning to crack down on illegal car rallies.

“Illegal car rallies and racing are not only loud and disruptive but also pose serious safety risks. These unsanctioned events often result in excessive speeding and reckless driving, putting both participants and bystanders in danger,” police said.

Police say they have intensified efforts to crack down on motorists using parking lots and public spaces for illegal activities like racing. Participants in these events will face substantial fines and penalties.  Officers will continue to monitor and take action against these gatherings, enforcing the law under the Criminal Code of Canada, the Highway Traffic Act, and the Trespass to Property Act.

Anyone who witnesses an illegal car rally or knows about an upcoming event is asked to call the police at 519-258-6111.

