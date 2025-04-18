Windsor And Tecumseh To See $4.5M in Local Transit Funding

The Ontario government is investing over $4.5 million to support public transit for the City of Windsor and Town of Tecumseh through the 2024-25 Gas Tax program. This funding can be used to expand service hours, increase routes, purchase new vehicles and improve accessibility to increase transit ridership.

The breakdown of funding for Windsor and Essex County is as follows:

City of Windsor – $4,462,356

Town of Tecumseh – $176,470

“No matter where you live, workers and families deserve access to fast, reliable and affordable public transit that connects them to good jobs and housing,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “Our government will continue to work with municipalities in every corner of our province to improve their transit systems so they can provide the services Ontarians depend on for decades to come.”