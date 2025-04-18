Things To Do In
WEATHER: Friday April 18th, 2025

Friday April 18th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Friday April 18th, 2025.

A mix of sun and cloud with 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms in the morning and 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

