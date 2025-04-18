WEATHER: Friday April 18th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday April 18th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday April 18th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud with 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms in the morning and 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.
