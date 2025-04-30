Suspect Wanted On Five Counts Of Theft

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect wanted in connection with a series of retail thefts.

Police say that between March 8th and April 25th, 2025, the suspect attended retail stores located in the 1900 block of Division Road and the 6600 block of Tecumseh Road East on five separate occasions.

In each incident, the suspect selected various Milwaukee power tools and left the store without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise.

The suspect is described as a male, 30 to 40 years old, approximately 5’11” tall, weighing around 180 pounds. He has black hair, a moustache, and a beard.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.