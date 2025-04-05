Suspect Wanted After Smash-And-Grab Tecumseh Mall Jewelry Store Robbery

Windsor Police is searching for a suspect following a smash-and-grab robbery at a mall jewelry store.

Police say that just after 5:00pm Friday, a man wearing a face covering entered the store at Tecumseh Mall used a weapon to smash a glass showcase, and stole an estimated $50,000 worth of jewelry. The suspect then ran to a black GMC Sierra in the parking lot and fled the area prior to police arrival.

The store employees did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall, with a slender build. At the time of the robbery, he wore a blue scarf over his face, a black baseball cap, a black hooded sweater, orange and black gloves, black jeans, and white and black sneakers.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black GMC Sierra with chrome accents, chrome five-spoke wheels, and a Z71 decal on its bed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.