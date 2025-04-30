Stoney Point Library Facility Temporarily Closed

The Stoney Point Library Facility has been temporarily closed as the Municipality of Lakeshore investigates the cause of air quality issues at the temporary facility that is home to the branch. The temporary facility is a 24-foot by 40-foot mobile unit which is owned by the municipality.

The closure follows a previous closure in 2024 when Lakeshore received complaints of eye and throat irritation from library staff and visitors. Additional testing suggested that the issue was caused by the HVAC unit’s air exchange system, which was fixed in January 2025.

Air quality testing was conducted throughout the month of January. Spot measurements and laboratory-based analysis determined that air quality was safe for regular occupancy. However, during days with warmer weather, air quality issues returned, which prompted the current closure.

To support further investigation and to rule out all possible contributors to the air quality issues, Lakeshore has requested the removal of all library materials and shelving from the space. Municipal staff are also working with the unit’s manufacturer and supplier to determine potential causes and identify solutions.

“Lakeshore owns and maintains public facilities and spaces throughout the municipality and the safety of staff and visitors is paramount to the work that we do,” said Frank Jeney, Corporate Leader – Community Health and Safety Services. “Since these issues started, we have been dedicated to finding a solution. While investigations are ongoing, we are also seeking short- and long-term options, such as another mobile unit, to ensure the continuation of library services in Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches. We know how important this facility is to residents in the area, and we appreciate their patience as we seek a fix.”