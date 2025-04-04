Sport Fields And Diamonds Opening In May

Preparations are underway to ensure the City of Windsor’s sport fields and diamonds are in great shape for the annual May opening.

Weather permitting, City staff are targeting Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, for baseball/softball diamonds, and Saturday, May 10th, 2025, for all other activities.

The city asks that users refrain from using the fields and diamonds until they are officially opened, as the turf needs time to mature, and staff need time to complete important pre-season maintenance. Using the fields without a permit may be subject to a fine for unauthorized use.

For questions about specific sport fields, permits and permissions to use, you can contact the Seasonal and Sports Facilitator at 519-253-2300 ext. 2714.