Smash And Grab Investigation Leads To Numerous Charges

Essex County OPP has charged an individual after a lengthy break and enter investigation in Kingsville and Leamington.

Police say that they investigated eighteen “smash and grab” break and enters that occurred at various businesses between August 29th, 2024, to January 13th, 2025, in Leamington and Kingsville.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As a result of the investigation, Douglas SCOTT a 38-year-old male of Wheatley, has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Break, Enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence (two counts)

Break & Enter commit Theft (sixteen counts)

Mischief Under $5,000 (sixteen counts)

Possession of Break-In Instruments (eight counts)

Disguise with Intent (fourteen counts)

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to speak to the charges on June 27, 2025.