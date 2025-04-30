Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Smash And Grab Investigation Leads To Numerous Charges

Wednesday April 30th, 2025, 5:33pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

 

Essex County OPP has charged an individual after a lengthy break and enter investigation in Kingsville and Leamington.

Police say that they investigated eighteen “smash and grab” break and enters that occurred at various businesses between August 29th, 2024, to January 13th, 2025, in Leamington and Kingsville.

As a result of the investigation, Douglas SCOTT a 38-year-old male of Wheatley, has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

  • Break, Enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence (two counts)
  • Break & Enter commit Theft (sixteen counts)
  • Mischief Under $5,000 (sixteen counts)
  • Possession of Break-In Instruments (eight counts)
  • Disguise with Intent (fourteen counts)

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to speak to the charges on June 27, 2025.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message