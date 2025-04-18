SIU Investigation In Kingsville

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate following a traffic stop in Kingsville.

According to officials, on Thursday, April 17th, 2025, at approximately 1:40am, officers from the Essex County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Remark Drive in Kingsville.

During the traffic stop, an incident occurred resulting in the driver sustaining an injury. Both the officer and the driver were assessed by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Service (EMS) at the scene. The driver was subsequently transported to the hospital by EMS.

The OPP has notified the SIU, which has invoked its mandate.

Anyone with any information in relation to the initial traffic stop is asked to call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.