SIU Investigating Collision Involving Police Cruiser And Cyclist In Windsor

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 46-year-old male cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision with a Windsor Police Service cruiser yesterday afternoon.

Preliminary information suggests at about 1:38pm an officer was en route to a call for service. At the intersection of Glengarry Avenue and Assumption Street, there was a collision involving the cruiser and a cyclist.

The cyclist was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Three investigators, one forensic investigator and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.