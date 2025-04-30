Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: April 30th, 202

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.

For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

Central Erie Shores Walk-In Clinic

33 Princess Street

Tuesday, April 22nd – 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Wednesday, April 23rd – 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Entire Building

WE Kidz Pediatrics and Urgent Care

2055 Huron Church Road, Windsor

Monday, April 14th- 1:55 pm – 4:10 pm

Entire Building

Guardian – Malotts Pharmacy

59 Main Street East

Tuesday, April 22nd – 10:06 am – 12:45 pm

Entire Building

Blytheswood Old Colony Mennonite Church

735 Mersea Road 8

Friday, April 18th – 10:30 am – 2:00 pm

Entire Building

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses

1590 Union Avenue

Sunday, April 20th – 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

