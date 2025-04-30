Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: April 30th, 202
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 30th, 2025, 1:24pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.
For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.
Central Erie Shores Walk-In Clinic
33 Princess Street
Tuesday, April 22nd – 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Wednesday, April 23rd – 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Entire Building
WE Kidz Pediatrics and Urgent Care
2055 Huron Church Road, Windsor
Monday, April 14th- 1:55 pm – 4:10 pm
- Entire Building
Guardian – Malotts Pharmacy
59 Main Street East
Tuesday, April 22nd – 10:06 am – 12:45 pm
- Entire Building
Blytheswood Old Colony Mennonite Church
735 Mersea Road 8
Friday, April 18th – 10:30 am – 2:00 pm
- Entire Building
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses
1590 Union Avenue
Sunday, April 20th – 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- Entire Building
