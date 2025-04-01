Mainly SunnyNow
Police K9 Tracks Down Armed Robbery Suspects

Tuesday April 1st, 2025, 2:08pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

A Windsor Police K9 officer helped apprehend two suspects following an armed robbery over the weekend.

Police say that shortly before midnight on March 28th, 2025, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 2200 block of Cabana Road East. Officers learned that two males had entered the store, took several beverages from a refrigerator, and attempted to leave without paying. When confronted by an employee, one suspect reportedly pointed an imitation firearm at the victim and shot multiple rounds towards him before the pair fled on foot.

No physical injuries were reported.

With the assistance of K9 officer Link, officers conducted a search of the surrounding areas. Both suspects were located and arrested without incident in the 100 block of Marlin Court.

Ethan Bournival, 18, has been charged with:

  • Robbery with violence
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Possession of a dangerous weapon
  • Discharging a firearm with intent

A 17-year-old suspect, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with robbery with violence.

