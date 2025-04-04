PHOTOS: Craig’s Cookies Opens This Saturday In Windsor

Craig’s Cookies is opening this weekend in Windsor.

The popular bakery is known across Ontario and features freshly-baked cookies daily. Craig’s Cookies has over eighty flavours and even makes ice cream cookie sandwiches during the summer months.

Some popular flavours include Nutella, pecan butter tart, cookies and cream, PB cup, Reese’s Pieces, toffee, Mars, brownie, Pride, birthday, Skor, Mini Egg, Carrot cake and more. They also offer gluten-free and vegan options.

“We started in 2013 — I was selling cookies on my bike, delivering all over Toronto,” said owner and namesake Craig Pike. “Then we opened our first location in 2018.”

The Windsor store marks the seventeenth location for the Canadian chain.

Pike said he’s a big fan of Windsor.

“The folks that I’ve met here are so nice, they’re so friendly. I really like the vibe here,” he said. “And to be able to connect to this part of Ontario is really important.”

He said franchisee Brandi Plantus chose Walkerville for their Windsor location. “We love opening in neighbourhoods. It’s the perfect place for folks to come and gather.”

Craig’s cookies has seasonal flavours as well as favourites. Of the eighty flavours, Pike says bakers get to choose what they want to make. “So every time you come to Craig’s cookies there might be a different flavour.”

Craig’s Cookies is located at 1701 Wyandotte Street East (corner of Wyandotte and Windermere). The Windsor location opens Saturday, April 5th, 2025.