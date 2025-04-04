Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

OPP K9 Helps Catch LaSalle Break And Enter Suspect

Friday April 4th, 2025, 10:41am

Crime & Police News
0
0

The OPP K9 unit helped LaSalle Police catch a break and enter suspect.

Police say that shortly after 1:30am on April 4th, 2025, they received a report of a break and enter in progress in the 2200 block of Bondy Street.

The suspect was in a previous intimate relationship with the victim and fled on foot prior to police arrival.

Ontario Provincial Police  K9 handler Cst. Holland and his General Service Dog K9 Vinny were requested to assist to locate the wanted female who was believed to still be in the area. She was successfully located and apprehended by K9 Vinny near the residential property. The female sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital to receive treatment.

The 28-year-old female was charged for numerous Criminal Code offences and is being held for a bail hearing.
 

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message