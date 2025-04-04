OPP K9 Helps Catch LaSalle Break And Enter Suspect

The OPP K9 unit helped LaSalle Police catch a break and enter suspect.

Police say that shortly after 1:30am on April 4th, 2025, they received a report of a break and enter in progress in the 2200 block of Bondy Street.

The suspect was in a previous intimate relationship with the victim and fled on foot prior to police arrival.

Ontario Provincial Police K9 handler Cst. Holland and his General Service Dog K9 Vinny were requested to assist to locate the wanted female who was believed to still be in the area. She was successfully located and apprehended by K9 Vinny near the residential property. The female sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital to receive treatment.

The 28-year-old female was charged for numerous Criminal Code offences and is being held for a bail hearing.

