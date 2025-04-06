Man Charged With Domestic Violence Arrested For Violating Bail Conditions

A 46-year-old man charged with multiple intimate partner violence-related offences has been arrested for violating his bail conditions.

In June 2024, the man was granted bail while facing a multitude of charges, including sexual assault (x 2), assault with a weapon (x 2), assault causing bodily harm, assault (x 7), break-and-enter, forcible confinement, and failure to comply with a release order. The offender, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, was released on bail with strict bail regulations that included house arrest and electronic monitoring.

In April 2025, bail compliance officers investigated and learned the man had violated his bail conditions.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

On April 4th, 2025, Windsor Police bail compliance officers, with assistance from the OPP-led Repeat Offender and Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE), located and arrested the offender in Kingsville.

He has been charged with four counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Officers also arrested the man’s surety, a 45-year-old female, and charged her with one count of facilitating a breach of a release order. A surety is an individual who agrees to supervise an accused person while they are out on bail and ensure they comply with their release conditions.