Local Expert Blog: Is It Really Worth Hiring A Traffic Ticket Lawyer Or Paralegal In Windsor?

Getting a traffic ticket might seem like a minor inconvenience, but it can have lasting consequences. Fines are just the beginning. A conviction can increase your insurance rates and put demerit points on your record, making future violations even riskier. Some traffic tickets may even suspend your driver’s license.

So, is it worth hiring a traffic ticket lawyer or paralegal in Windsor? The answer is always yes, and here’s why.

The Hidden Costs of Just Paying a Ticket

Some may think it’s easier to just pay the fine and move on. But paying a ticket is the same as pleading guilty. That decision can cost you more in the long run.

Insurance rates Increases: Even a minor conviction can cause your insurance premiums to rise. For most cases years down the road, a past ticket can still cause higher insurance costs. For serious charges, the increase can be thousands of dollars per year.

Even a minor conviction can cause your insurance premiums to rise. For most cases years down the road, a past ticket can still cause higher insurance costs. For serious charges, the increase can be thousands of dollars per year. Demerit points matter: Demerit points stay on your record for years. Accumulating too many points can lead to a licence suspension. For novice drivers, the rules are even stricter – leading to many often being surprised when their licence is suspended.

Demerit points stay on your record for years. Accumulating too many points can lead to a licence suspension. For novice drivers, the rules are even stricter – leading to many often being surprised when their licence is suspended.

Serious charges, like stunt driving or careless driving, stay on your record for years and can make it difficult to get affordable insurance. License suspension possible: You may receive a driver's license suspension when you pay a traffic ticket, even though there is no indication of a suspension on the ticket.

Fighting your ticket could save you money in the long run. By challenging your ticket, you have the chance to reduce or eliminate fines, prevent demerit points, avoid license suspensions, and keep your record clean – helping you avoid long-term costs.

Everyone Has the Legal Right to Fight Their Ticket

No matter what type of ticket you get, you have the legal right to contest it in Ontario. Many people assume they don’t have a case, but there are often legal defences available. A traffic ticket professional can review your situation, look for errors, and build a strong defence. Even if you don’t have a defence to the charge, there is still the opportunity to have a charge withdrawn on a technicality or have it reduced to a less severe charge.

Lawyer vs. Paralegal: What’s the Difference?

Both lawyers and paralegals can fight traffic tickets, but there are key differences:

Some Paralegals specialize in traffic law.

Lawyers can represent you in more complex cases.

Cost is a major factor. Lawyers generally charge more than paralegals. If you're dealing with a regular traffic ticket, a paralegal is often the more affordable choice.

For traffic tickets under the Highway Traffic Act or any provincial offence, a skilled paralegal is your best choice, providing stronger legal representation at a lower cost than a lawyer.

Bottom Line

Hiring a traffic ticket paralegal in Windsor is a smart investment. A professional can help you avoid fines, demerit points, and insurance hikes. Before you pay that ticket, consider your options.

OTD Legal’s Free Consultation

Not sure if you have a case? OTD Legal offers a free, no-obligation consultation to review your ticket and explain your options and the penalties associated with your ticket. With experienced paralegals on your side, you can fight your ticket with confidence and avoid unnecessary costs.

