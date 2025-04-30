NEWS >

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Ford Test Track Park North Parking Lot Improvements Underway

Wednesday April 30th, 2025, 4:33pm

City News
0
0

Improvements to the Ford Test Track north parking lot are underway.

This project includes granular surface rehabilitation, drainage enhancements, and four new paved accessible spaces.

The parking lot will remain open to the public with construction areas closed off. The work should be completed by early July.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message