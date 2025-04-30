Ford Test Track Park North Parking Lot Improvements Underway
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Wednesday April 30th, 2025, 4:33pm
Improvements to the Ford Test Track north parking lot are underway.
This project includes granular surface rehabilitation, drainage enhancements, and four new paved accessible spaces.
The parking lot will remain open to the public with construction areas closed off. The work should be completed by early July.
