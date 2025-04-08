Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

First Responders Career Expo Wednesday

Tuesday April 8th, 2025, 10:37am

Events Coming Up
0
0

Windsor Police will host the First Responders Career Expo, at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts on Wednesday.

This event will feature Windsor Police Service members alongside more than 30 law enforcement agencies and organizations from across Canada and Detroit. This is an opportunity to explore careers in law enforcement and government, with representatives from municipal, provincial, and federal services on hand to provide information.

The event is free and open to all, with no registration required.

It runs from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message