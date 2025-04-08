First Responders Career Expo Wednesday

Windsor Police will host the First Responders Career Expo, at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts on Wednesday.

This event will feature Windsor Police Service members alongside more than 30 law enforcement agencies and organizations from across Canada and Detroit. This is an opportunity to explore careers in law enforcement and government, with representatives from municipal, provincial, and federal services on hand to provide information.

The event is free and open to all, with no registration required.

It runs from 10:00am to 2:00pm.