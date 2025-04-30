B&E Suspect Captured With Help From K9 Officer
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 30th, 2025, 10:49am
A Windsor Police K9 officer tracked down and captured a suspect following a commercial break-and-enter.
Police say that shortly before 6:00am on April 27th, 2025, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a business in the 1200 block of Wyandotte Street East. Upon arrival, officers determined that a suspect had forcefully entered the premises, stolen merchandise and cash, and fled on foot.
With the assistance of police K9 Link, officers conducted a search of the surrounding area. The suspect was tracked to the backyard of a residence in the 600 block of Marion Avenue, where he was arrested without incident.
Gerald Clifford Rockwood, 54, has been charged with break-and-enter and wearing a face mask in the commission of an offence.
