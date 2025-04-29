Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Ammonia Leak On Elliott Street West Cleared

Tuesday April 29th, 2025, 5:27pm

Fires
0
0

Emergency crews have cleared the 1000 Block of Elliot West after an ammonia leak on Monday.

Officials say there was one minor exposure injury to a worker who was treated and release at the address.

Displaced residents were able to return to their homes Monday evening and the scene was cleared Tuesday afternoon.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message