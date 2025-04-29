Ammonia Leak On Elliott Street West Cleared
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday April 29th, 2025, 5:27pm
Emergency crews have cleared the 1000 Block of Elliot West after an ammonia leak on Monday.
Officials say there was one minor exposure injury to a worker who was treated and release at the address.
Displaced residents were able to return to their homes Monday evening and the scene was cleared Tuesday afternoon.
