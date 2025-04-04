Things To Do In
401 Crash Results In Charges

Friday April 4th, 2025, 1:44pm

Chatham-Kent
One person suffered minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Chatham-Kent.

Police say that on April 2nd, 2025, at approximately 6:50am, they responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the ditch on Highway 401.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 24-year-old from Windsor, was charged with careless driving.

If anyone was driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage or may have witnessed the collision, you are asked contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

