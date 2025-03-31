Witnesses Lead Police To Two Impaired Arrests In LaSalle



LaSalle Police Service charged a 46 and 37-year-old male in two separate impaired driving incidents thanks to the vigilance of witnesses that called 9-1-1 to report it this past weekend.

Police say that on Friday afternoon, they received a call for a vehicle that struck a fire hydrant in a residential area and fled the scene. The vehicle was located shortly afterwards, and it was reported that the vehicle almost struck a pedestrian and that driver had two young children inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested, and further investigation showed his blood alcohol concentration level to be over four times the legal limit. The 46-year-old male of LaSalle was charged with operation while impaired and exceeding blood alcohol concentration. there were no injuries reported.

On Saturday morning shortly before 6:00am, police say they received a call for a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the road on Highway 3. Officers attended the area and observed a male asleep in the driver’s seat. The driver was arrested, and further investigation showed his blood alcohol concentration level was three times the legal limit. The 37-year-old male of Windsor was charged with operation while impaired and exceeding blood alcohol concentration.