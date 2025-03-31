CloudyNow
6 °C
42 °F
Mainly SunnyTue
5 °C
41 °F		Showers Or ThunderstormsWed
18 °C
64 °F		CloudyThu
19 °C
66 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Witnesses Lead Police To Two Impaired Arrests In LaSalle

Monday March 31st, 2025, 4:39pm

Crime & Police News
0
0


LaSalle Police Service charged a 46 and 37-year-old male in two separate impaired driving incidents thanks to the vigilance of witnesses that called 9-1-1 to report it this past weekend.

Police say that on Friday afternoon, they received a call for a vehicle that struck a fire hydrant in a residential area and fled the scene. The vehicle was located shortly afterwards, and it was reported that the vehicle almost struck a pedestrian and that driver had two young children inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested, and further investigation showed his blood alcohol concentration level to be over four times the legal limit. The 46-year-old male of LaSalle was charged with operation while impaired and exceeding blood alcohol concentration. there were no injuries reported.

On Saturday morning shortly before 6:00am, police say they received a call for a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the road on Highway 3. Officers attended the area and observed a male asleep in the driver’s seat. The driver was arrested, and further investigation showed his blood alcohol concentration level was three times the legal limit. The 37-year-old male of Windsor was charged with operation while impaired and exceeding blood alcohol concentration.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message