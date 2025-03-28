Windsor Islamic Association Purchases Former Western Secondary School

The former Western Secondary School has been purchased by the Windsor Islamic Association.

The school closed in June 2022 when North Star High School, an amalgamation of General Amherst High School and Western Secondary School, opened in Amherstburg.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“The building is more than just an ideal home for our schools with two professional-grade gyms, science labs, sprawling grounds for outdoor activities, ample parking, and everything a thriving and growing community could wish for. The property comes with 66 acres of land, already zoned institutional, which will accommodate future expansion and growth,” said a social media post.

A fundraising campaign has been launched and more information can be found here.