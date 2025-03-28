CloudyNow
6 °C
43 °F
A Few ShowersFri
13 °C
55 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
19 °C
66 °F		ShowersSun
13 °C
55 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Islamic Association Purchases Former Western Secondary School

Friday March 28th, 2025, 8:27am

Local News
0
0

File photo by windsoriteDOTca News

The former Western Secondary School has been purchased by the Windsor Islamic Association.

The school closed in June 2022 when North Star High School, an amalgamation of General Amherst High School and Western Secondary School, opened in Amherstburg.

“The building is more than just an ideal home for our schools with two professional-grade gyms, science labs, sprawling grounds for outdoor activities, ample parking, and everything a thriving and growing community could wish for. The property comes with 66 acres of land, already zoned institutional, which will accommodate future expansion and growth,” said a social media post.

A fundraising campaign has been launched and more information can be found here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message