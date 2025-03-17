WEATHER: Monday March 17th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday March 17th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday March 17th, 2025.
Clearing in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
