Two Suspects Charged With Vehicle Theft



Windsor Police has arrested two men in connection to an alleged vehicle theft downtown.

Police say that on March 25th 2025, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Through investigation, officers learned that two men had entered a business, took an employee’s purse, and then used the keys in her purse to steal her vehicle from the parking lot.

Officers reviewed video surveillance and quickly identified the suspects.

At approximately 12:00pm on March 27th, officers located and arrested 34-year-old Ali Abdullah Al-Hawry at a residence in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue. Shortly after 9:00am the following day, officers arrested the second suspect, 40-year-old David Michael Nelson, in the area of Ouellette Ave. and Elliott Street.

Both suspects have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and theft under $5,000.

The stolen vehicle was recovered in the 800 block of Bruce Ave. and has been returned to its owner.