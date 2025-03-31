The OPP Warns Ontarians Are Being Targeted In “Smishing” Fraud

Cybercriminals are ramping up text-based scams to steal personal and banking information accorsing to the OPP. This tactic, known as “smishing”, a combination of “SMS” (short message service) and phishing, relies on deceptive text messages to trick recipients into clicking malicious links or calling fraudulent numbers.

Smishing messages often appear to come from financial institutions, courier companies, online retailers or government agencies. Clicking on these links can lead to identity theft, financial fraud or malware being installed on your device. Examples of smishing attempts are available in the additional content section to help Ontarians recognize these scams.

In 2024, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) received almost 9,500 reports of identity fraud and over 3,900 reports of personal information theft.

How to Protect Yourself from Smishing Scams:

Do not click on links, reply to messages or call numbers from unknown senders.

Report suspicious texts by forwarding them to 7726 (SPAM).

Delete all suspicious messages immediately.

Keep your smartphone secure by updating your operating system and security software.

Use multi-factor authentication for banking, social media and other sensitive accounts.

Verify any unexpected text messages by checking official websites or contacting organizations directly.

If you are a victim of smishing frauds, ensure to review the CAFC guide on What to do if you’re a victim of fraud.

If you suspect fraudulent activity or have been a victim of fraud, report it immediately to your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.