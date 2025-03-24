Teen Charged After Essex Crash
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday March 24th, 2025, 1:33pm
One person has been charged following a collision in Essex.
OPP say it happened on March 23rd, 2025 just before 1:30am at the intersection of County Road 11 and County Road 8 in the Town of Essex.
The 19-years-old of Essex, was arrested and charged with operation causing bodily harm and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).
A 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.
The accused was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Windsor on April 11th, 2025, to answer to the charges.
