CloudyNow
4 °C
39 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
3 °C
37 °F		Chance Of FlurriesTue
9 °C
48 °F		Chance Of FlurriesWed
3 °C
37 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Teen Charged After Essex Crash

Monday March 24th, 2025, 1:33pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

One person has been charged following a collision in Essex.

OPP say it happened on March 23rd, 2025 just before 1:30am at the intersection of County Road 11 and County Road 8 in the Town of Essex.

The 19-years-old of Essex, was arrested and charged with operation causing bodily harm and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Windsor on April 11th, 2025, to answer to the charges.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message