Suspect Arrested On Drugs, Weapons, And Auto Theft Charges
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday March 14th, 2025, 1:20pm
Windsor Police has charged one suspect after recovering a stolen vehicle and seizing a firearm and over $2,200 worth of illegal drugs.
Police say that on March 12th, 2025, members of the Windsor Police Target Base Unit attended a residence in the 300 block of Elliott Street East after a stolen 2008 Dodge Caravan was located at that property.
Officers quickly arrested a 43-year-old man as he attempted to enter the stolen vehicle. Incident to the arrest, officers searched the suspect and found a loaded handgun in his pocket.
A subsequent search of the suspect’s backpack returned 15.3 grams of fentanyl, 15.9 grams of cocaine, and 37.6 grams of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy. Officers also recovered bear spray, a digital scale, and $240 in Canadian currency. The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $2,212.
Bradley Paul Cantin, 43, has been charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely MDMA
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of a loaded restricted firearm
- Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence
- Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order (x 2)
- Contravening section 117(H) of the Firearms Act Regulation, respecting storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000