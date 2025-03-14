SunnyNow
Suspect Arrested On Drugs, Weapons, And Auto Theft Charges

Friday March 14th, 2025, 1:20pm

Windsor Police has charged one suspect after recovering a stolen vehicle and seizing a firearm and over $2,200 worth of illegal drugs.

Police say that on March 12th, 2025, members of the Windsor Police Target Base Unit attended a residence in the 300 block of Elliott Street East after a stolen 2008 Dodge Caravan was located at that property.

Officers quickly arrested a 43-year-old man as he attempted to enter the stolen vehicle. Incident to the arrest, officers searched the suspect and found a loaded handgun in his pocket.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s backpack returned 15.3 grams of fentanyl, 15.9 grams of cocaine, and 37.6 grams of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy. Officers also recovered bear spray, a digital scale, and $240 in Canadian currency. The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $2,212.

Bradley Paul Cantin, 43, has been charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely MDMA
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Possession of a loaded restricted firearm
  • Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence
  • Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order (x 2)
  • Contravening section 117(H) of the Firearms Act Regulation, respecting storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

