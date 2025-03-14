Suspect Arrested On Drugs, Weapons, And Auto Theft Charges

Windsor Police has charged one suspect after recovering a stolen vehicle and seizing a firearm and over $2,200 worth of illegal drugs.

Police say that on March 12th, 2025, members of the Windsor Police Target Base Unit attended a residence in the 300 block of Elliott Street East after a stolen 2008 Dodge Caravan was located at that property.

Officers quickly arrested a 43-year-old man as he attempted to enter the stolen vehicle. Incident to the arrest, officers searched the suspect and found a loaded handgun in his pocket.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

A subsequent search of the suspect’s backpack returned 15.3 grams of fentanyl, 15.9 grams of cocaine, and 37.6 grams of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy. Officers also recovered bear spray, a digital scale, and $240 in Canadian currency. The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $2,212.

Bradley Paul Cantin, 43, has been charged with: