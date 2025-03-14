NEWS >
Sudden Death Ruled As Homicide

Friday March 14th, 2025, 10:28am

City News
0
0

A recent sudden death in Leamington is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police say that on March 12th, 2025, at approximately 2:36pm they responded to a well-being check at a residence on Sherk Street, where one person was found deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Anita Goodings, 83 years old, of Leamington.

A postmortem was conducted by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, and determined the death was a result of a homicide.

Police have a limited description of a person of interest in connection with this investigation. They are described as a white male with a muscular build. Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.
Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident. Members of the community can expect to see an increased police presence as the investigation continues.

The investigation is being conducted by the Essex County OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services and the OPP Emergency Response Team, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

