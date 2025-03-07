Scarehouse Wins Regional Tourism Award

Scarehouse Windsor won the Innovator of the Year Award at the Southern Ontario Tourism Conference (SOTC). This prestigious award recognizes businesses, programs, events, or immersive experiences that lead with innovation and ignite transformation within Ontario’s Southwest (OSW) tourism landscape.

As the only nominee from Windsor-Essex across all categories, Scarehouse Windsor’s victory is a major achievement for the region’s tourism industry. Owned and operated by Shawn Lippert and Dario Silvaggi, Scarehouse has redefined immersive entertainment, setting new standards for interactive attractions through cutting-edge technology, theatrical storytelling, and innovative visitor experiences.

“This is a big deal,” said Shawn Lippert, Co-Owner of Scarehouse. “We were so naïve to our impact that Scarehouse has on our area. We do it everyday because we love it. But we are now very aware that others love it as much as us and are willing to travel long distances to experience it”

One of the key innovations that set Scarehouse apart is its immersive dining experiences, which blend high-end hospitality with the thrill of interactive story telling. These uniquely themed dinners invite guests to experience the haunt in a completely new way, appealing to a broader audience beyond traditional haunted attraction visitors.

“Our dinner rooms combined with the Haunted Attraction makes this place very special,” Lippert added. “This keeps our audience engaged and excited for what’s next.”