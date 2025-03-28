Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: March 28th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday March 28th, 2025, 1:08pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.
For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.
- Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Center
249 Sherk Street
Tuesday, March 18 – 3pm – 7pm
Wednesday, March 19 – 3pm – 7pm
Thursday, March 20 – 3pm – 7pm
Friday, March 21 – 3pm – 11:30pm
- Erie Shores HealthCare
194 Talbot Street West
Sunday, March 23 at 9:15pm until Monday, March 24 at 10:20am
Emergency Department
