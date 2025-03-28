Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: March 28th, 2025

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Center

249 Sherk Street

Tuesday, March 18 – 3pm – 7pm

Wednesday, March 19 – 3pm – 7pm

Thursday, March 20 – 3pm – 7pm

Friday, March 21 – 3pm – 11:30pm

Erie Shores HealthCare

194 Talbot Street West

Sunday, March 23 at 9:15pm until Monday, March 24 at 10:20am

Emergency Department