Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification: March 28th, 2025

Friday March 28th, 2025, 1:08pm

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

  • Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Center
    249 Sherk Street
    Tuesday, March 18 – 3pm – 7pm
    Wednesday, March 19 – 3pm – 7pm
    Thursday, March 20 – 3pm – 7pm
    Friday, March 21 – 3pm – 11:30pm
  • Erie Shores HealthCare
    194 Talbot Street West
    Sunday, March 23 at 9:15pm until Monday, March 24 at 10:20am
    Emergency Department

