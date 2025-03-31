Police Seek Shoplifting Suspect

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s assistance to identify a man alleged to have repeatedly shoplifted from two local retailers.

Police say that between July 29th and November 1th1, 2024, and again on March 27th, 2025, the suspect targeted two hardware stores located in the 6600 block of Tecumseh Road East and the 1900 block of Division Road. The suspect attended these retail locations on 12 occasions and stole a variety of merchandise. During the most recent incident, the suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a dark sedan.

The suspect is wanted on 12 counts of theft under $5,000.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Retail Theft Unit at ext. 4000. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.