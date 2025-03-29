PHOTOS: Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Returns For Another Season

The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market is back on Pelissier Street for another season.

Vendors vary from fresh produce to locally made artisan sweets and jewellery and everything in between.

The Market runs every Saturday from 9:00am to 2:00pm through October 25th, transforming Pelissier Street, between Wyandotte and Park Streets, into a hub of food, music, and community pride, say organizers.

Learn more about the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market on their website here.