NEWS >
Light RainNow
17 °C
62 °F
Periods Of RainSat
17 °C
63 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
19 °C
66 °F		Chance Of Rain Showers Or FlurriesMon
13 °C
55 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Returns For Another Season

Saturday March 29th, 2025, 1:20pm

City News
0
0

The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market is back on Pelissier Street for another season.

Vendors vary from fresh produce to locally made artisan sweets and jewellery and everything in between.

The Market runs every Saturday from 9:00am to 2:00pm through October 25th, transforming Pelissier Street, between Wyandotte and Park Streets, into a hub of food, music, and community pride, say organizers.

Learn more about the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market on their website here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message