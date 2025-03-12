Optimist Park Arson Suspect Arrested

Windsor Police K9 officer tracked down and captured a suspect following arsons at a municipal park in South Walkerville.

Police say shortly before 2:00am on March 12th, 2025, six separate fires had been deliberately set to hydro poles and brush throughout the park. Windsor Fire and Rescue Services worked to extinguish the blaze.

No physical injuries were reported because of the incident, but significant damage to city property was sustained.

With the assistance of K9 officer Timber, officers conducted a search of the surrounding area. The suspect was quickly located in the 2600 block of Walker Road, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Joseph Allen Renaud, 35, has been charged with: