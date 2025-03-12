SunnyNow
Optimist Park Arson Suspect Arrested

Wednesday March 12th, 2025, 4:50pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police K9 officer tracked down and captured a suspect following arsons at a municipal park in South Walkerville.

Police say shortly before 2:00am on March 12th, 2025, six separate fires had been deliberately set to hydro poles and brush throughout the park. Windsor Fire and Rescue Services worked to extinguish the blaze.

No physical injuries were reported because of the incident, but significant damage to city property was sustained.

With the assistance of K9 officer Timber, officers conducted a search of the surrounding area. The suspect was quickly located in the 2600 block of Walker Road, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Joseph Allen Renaud, 35, has been charged with:

  • Arson causing damage to property
  • Possession of an incendiary device
  • Breach of probation

