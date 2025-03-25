Man Facing Firearm Charges Arrested For Violating Conditions

A 41-year-old man facing firearm-related charges has been arrested for violating his bail conditions.

Police say that in October 2024, Geoffrey Howles was granted bail on multiple charges including possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 7), possession of ammunition while prohibited (x 3), possession of stolen property (x 3), uttering threats to cause death, criminal harassment, and failure to comply with a release order.

As a part of his release conditions Howles was subject to house arrest and to reside at a residence in Kingsville.

Bail compliance officers investigated and found that Howles had breached his release order. On March 21, 2025, bail compliance officers, with the assistance of the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parol Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, located and arrested Howles in the 2000 block of Ottawa Street.

He has been charged with failure to comply with a release order.