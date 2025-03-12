Man Facing Firearm And Drug Trafficking Charges Arrested For Violating Bail Conditions

A 52-year-old man facing firearm and drug trafficking charges has been arrested for violating his bail conditions.

In January 2025, Ronald Travis was granted bail on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking ( x 3 ), possession of a prohibited loaded firearm, and possession of firearm while prohibited ( x 8 ). His release order included house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Bail compliance officers investigated and found Travis had breached the conditions of his release order on several occasions.

On March 11th, 2025, bail compliance officers, with the assistance of the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad, located and arrested Travis at a residence in the 1200 block of Marie Street.

He has been charged with failure to comply with a release order (x2).

Additionally, officers arrested his surety, 69-year-old Ann Travis, charging her with one count of facilitating a breach of a release order. A surety is an individual who agrees to supervise an accused person while they are out on bail and ensure compliance with their release conditions.

